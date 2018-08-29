‘Contrary to Mr. Morgan’s opinion, there is only one gospel’

Dear Editor:

I am greatly troubled by the article that “The Scott County Times” published on 18 July 2018, by Mr. Clyde Morgan; and I have been ever since I read it. With all due respect to Col. Morgan, but his view of God and the Bible is all wrong! I do not take pleasure in being confrontational, but because of my great love for God, and His word, I am compelled to express “my views.”

In his article, “Hidden in Plain Sight, The Gospel of Jesus,” Morgan stated, “Jesus was a Jew, not a Christian. He had no intention of creating a new religion.”

Yes, Jesus was Jewish, but He is the CHRIST of “Christianity!” No, Jesus did not create a “new religion,” but because of His ultimate sacrifice when He laid down His life, Jesus made the way for us to have a relationship with our Creator. Only those who “will repent and turn to God, and do works meet for repentance,” have the hope of eternal life. (Acts 26:20) Your life will surely reflect who you are following, and I must say: “Woe, woe be unto those who call themselves Christian, yet do not follow Christ!”

Morgan goes on to say, “He (Jesus) did not teach that Jews could be saved by having faith in him, nor did he die for their sins. He thought of himself as a prophet, Messiah, son of God, but not divine or God.”

What an outrageous statement for a professing Christian to make! Regardless of what Mr. Morgan said, Jesus IS divine! HE IS God! And HE IS the “anointed One” whom God sent to save all who would believe on Him, whether they be JEW or Gentile! “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved.

He that believeth on Him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” John 3:16-18

Morgan also claims, “Luke and John were not original disciples, and Paul never met Jesus.”

I don’t know what Bible he uses, but most likely it is one of those corrupted “versions” that “are copies of copies, filled with changes, repetitions and contradictions,” that he spoke of in his article. According to the truth of God’s word, John was one of the twelve, Luke was a follower of Christ, and Paul certainly met the LORD, and faithfully served Him unto his death.

“Satan, which deceiveth the whole world” is busy sowing his seeds of deception “because he knoweth that he hath but a short time.” I was once “walking with the enemy,” and I understand in a personal way the great danger of being led astray by those who serve the Devil. But I also know that God will “make a way to escape” for those who will turn from their sin and come back to Him.

And by the way, as far as those “repetitions” in the Bible, it is very wise to take heed if God has seen fit to repeat a specific teaching, especially “blasphemy against the Holy Ghost”—noted by at least three witnesses, which is the only sin that will never be forgiven.

“It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God,” and detrimental to dismiss the reproof and conviction of the Holy Spirit! People need wake up and put down their false “security” blankets, and stand up for what is right and just! I pray that God will open the eyes of His people who are walking in Darkness, so they can see the truth, and receive the “testimony of Jesus,” and believe!

“Everything you have learned here has been tainted with evil, and you can’t hold on to any of it. The only thing that you can hold on to is the fact that Jesus Christ died for you, and by His mighty power, God raised Him from the dead. And if you believe that in your heart, and claim Him as LORD, He will put the same Spirit that raised Jesus from the dead inside of you to lead you and guide you into the truth! Light will overshadow darkness, and darkness will not be able to stand in the presence of God!”

That is the true Gospel of Jesus Christ! And contrary to Mr. Morgan’s opinion, there is only one gospel. Are you willing to stand in “the defense of the Gospel” and “earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints?” I believe Christ is “looking for a few good men” to do exactly that! Only God knows when there shall “be time no longer!”

Suggested references from the Holy Bible: 2 Timothy 2:7; Jude 1:3-4; 1 Corinthians 15:1-2; John 1:1 -14; John 12:46; John 10:9; John 8:31; John 18:36; Galatians 1:6-12; Romans 3:29; 1 Corinthians 12:13; Romans 5:10; Romans 10:9-13; James 2:19; Luke 13:3; John 3:17; Acts 17:30-31; 1 Corinthians 10:13; Revelation 1:2, 9;Revelation 12:12, 17; Revelation 19:10; Matthew 12:31-32; Mark 3:28-29;Luke 12:8-10; Hebrews 10:31