In reference to the LGBT column

Dear Editor:

In response to the recent LGBT column in the SCT, (LGBT activists force Chick-Fil-A to chicken out by James Phillips, Nov. 27, 2019) I wish to share a discussion I had with several people that totally changed my opinion on that subject.

During the early 70’s I was a Texas state parole officer in Dallas. The Parole Board policy required parolees to meet monthly with their parole officer in our Dallas office. It also wisely required us to go to each parolee’s place of employment and home between those monthly visits. Since most parolees worked during the day, that required us to visit their homes in the evening. A small percentage of my parolees were homosexual, so there I was at 9 p.m. knocking on a homosexual’s door.

Surprisingly, I found myself uptight, so I stopped, took a deep breath and told myself to be who I was —a professional, school-trained counselor. Since everything I had ever heard or been told about homosexuality was bad, I decided this would be an excellent opportunity to learn what my clients had to say as well as to assist them if needed, while also protecting the public. During my first visit and after normal, obligatory comments, the following is a verbatim account of my initial conversation with my homosexual clients:

Me: Are you a homosexual?

Him: Yes.

Me: Why are you homosexual?

Him: I don’t know. Why are you heterosexual?

Me: I don’t know, other than I was born that way.

Him: Me too.

Me: Well, what is it about a man’s body that attracts you?

Him: Uh, you know.

Me: No, I don’t know.

Him: Well, why are you attracted to a female’s body?

Me: Certainly you know.

Him: No, I don’t.

So the first important thing I learned about homosexuals was that they no more knew why they were homosexuals than I knew why I was straight. The second important thing I learned was that they were afraid of everyone: their parole officer, their apartment manager, the police, their employer, their fellow workers, strangers, in short, almost everyone!

I found the majority of them to be of above average intelligence, personable, and highly skilled or talented in art, music, acting or writing. I cannot recall the specifics of the crimes for which they were convicted, but there were none for any type of violence. While engaged in those counseling sessions, my “uptight” attitude about homosexuality changed. Although I have no memory of ever being bullied, nothing brings me out of a corner faster than a bully, and I came to understand they were under constant, intense pressure from never knowing when the next person was going to mentally or physically attack them.

The editroial column in the SCT claimed an LGBT organization “utilized lies and appalling tactics to viciously attack Chick-Fil-A and Christian values” and GLAAD was “a Christian hating group.” That may be so. I have no current knowledge of those organizations, but I have excellent knowledge of the way, throughout history, the largest religious sects have inhumanely treated homosexuals and other minorities, including women and children. Unfortunately and undeservedly, those horrors have been glossed over by the sects that committed them, so most of us are not aware, which is probably the case with the article’s author.

A cursory reading of the Old Testament reveals that homosexuality “is always sinful and deserving of death” while the New Testament claims “it disqualifies one from entrance into the Kingdom of God,” which means they would be burned in Hell forever. Jesus is not quoted on this subject.

There is not room enough in my response to address the Nature/Nurture controversy, but I fall clearly on the side that thinks Nature plays a major role in deciding who we are and to a large extent how we behave.

Accordingly, I congratulate Chick-Fil-A on its change of policy, and being a bit hungry right now, I think I’ll drop by our local Chick-Fil-A for a delicious meal.

Clyde Morgan

Brandon