Lloyd C. Brown, Jr. age 87, and a longtime resident of Forest, was born in Jackson, August 5, 1933. He passed peacefully to his eternal reward at home with his wife of almost 65 years at his side on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

Funeral services were conducted at 3:00 pm on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Liberty Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Rev. Jerry Holmes and Rev. William Ulmer officiated.

Special music was provided by Mr. Larry Rigby and granddaughters Tatiana, Alexandra, and Hannah Beth Mask.

Mr. Brown was a graduate of Madison/Ridgeland High School, Clarke Memorial College, Mississippi College and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He served several churches namely, Everett Baptist Church in Simpson County, Oak Grove Baptist Church in Prentiss, New Sight Baptist Church in Brookhaven, and Main Street Baptist Church in Mendenhall. He also worked for the Baptist Bookstore. He served the Lord faithfully, holding membership with Liberty Baptist Church, Scott County where he served as music director, deacon, deacon chairman, church clerk, and Sunday School teacher. Mr. Brown was a retired English teacher, serving twenty-six years, both at Lake Middle School (four years) and Hawkins Middle School (22 years). Favorite pass times included woodworking, tinkering, fishing, gardening and reading. He and his wife, Virginia, were faithful volunteers to Campers on Mission, where he served as past president and vice president.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Lloyd C. Brown, Sr., and Sallie Clark Brown; one sister: Sallie Brown; one brother: John Mackey and one niece Sherry Mackey Wilkerson.

Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Virginia W. Brown of Forest; four children: Lawanda (John) Gardner of Meridian; David Lowery (Janet) Brown of San Antonio, TX; Stephen (Deborah) Brown of Brandon and Dr. Andrea (Chris) Mask of Picayune; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive.

Pallbearers were Chris Mask, Benjamin Brown, Christopher Brown, Michael Brown, Joseph Knight, and Terry Dean.

Visitation was two hours prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 804, Forest, MS 39074 or to Sta Home Hospice, 539 Deerfield Dr, Forest, MS 39074.