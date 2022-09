Lake High School will crown their 2022/2023 Homecoming Queen and Maid of Honor Friday night in a pregame presentation beginning at 7:00 p.m. Maids include, in no particular order, Freshmen, Jadaysha Patrick and Kinsley Wood; Sophomores, Alaina Alford and Meridith Lanier; Juniors, Lyric Lay and Bri Park; Seniors and queen candidates, Kate Gladney, Anyia Hunt, Abbie McGee, and Alicia Oliphant. The Crown Bearer will be Levi Street and the Flower Girl will be Kali Grace Hampton.