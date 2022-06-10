The Sebastopol Bobcats are also celebrating Homecoming this week and will present the Queen and her court Friday night when they host Noxapater. Festivities begin with the Homecoming Parade Friday at 2:00 pm immediately followed by the Homecoming Pep Rally in the SAC gymnasium. The presentation of the court will be at 6:30 pm on the SHS Football Field. Pictured standing from left, Taylor Jones, 1st Grade; Harlee Wilson, 9th Grade; Jaiden Williams, 9th Grade; Clancy Johnson, 10th Grade; Ireland Perry, 10th Grade; Annagrace Stewart, 11th Grade; Brylee Jones, 11th Grade; and John Marshall Smith, 1st Grade. Seated, are candidates for Homecoming Queen, Ryleigh Wolverton, Macie Peebles, Victoria Kimble, and Alana Gunn all 12th Grade.