Abbie McGee was crowned Homecoming Queen and Anna Kate Gladney was awarded Maid of Honor for Lake High School last week. Maids were Jadaysha Patrick 9th grade, Alaina Alford 10th grade, Lyric Lay 11th, Gladney 12th grade (Maid of Honor), Alicia Oliphant 12th grade, McGee 12th grade (Homecoming Queen), Anyia Hunt 12th Grade, Bri Parks 11th grade, Meredith Lanier 10th grade, Kinsley Woods 9th grade. Elementary representatives: Flower girl is Kali Grace Hampton 2nd grade, Crown Bearer is Levi Street 2nd Grade.