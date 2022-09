East Rankin Academy will celebrate Homecoming on Friday, September 23. The 2022 Homecoming presentation will be during half time of the game that begins at 7:00 p.m. against West Lincoln High School. Members of East Rankin’s 2022 Homecoming court are: (front L to R) Sarah-Kate Alexander, Abbie Hutson, Abbey Kelly, and Rylee Sojourner (back L to R) Rachel Smith, Katie Tadlock, Addison Brown, and Mary Kellan Sartin.