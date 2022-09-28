All area high school students are invited to East Central Community College’s annual “Be Our Guest” football game Thursday, Sept. 29. It will also be “Black Out Bailey” as the Warriors host MACCC South Division rival Southwest Bears.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. in Bailey Stadium on the ECCC campus in Decatur. All fans are asked to wear black for the game. ECCC Warrior gear can be purchased at the College Bookstore in the Smith Student Union Building on campus, or inside Bailey Stadium on game night.

High school students (9th through 12th grade) will be admitted free and have an opportunity to talk with ECCC staff and Warrior Corps student recruiters about the college, scholarship opportunities, plans and programs of study, housing, campus life, and more.

One lucky high school senior will win a full-tuition scholarship for the Fall 2023 semester during the event, and many other door prizes will be given away. High school students must be present to win.

To register to attend and be included in the chance to win a full-tuition scholarship and other prizes, visit www.eccc.edu/beourguest. Students should check-in with ECCC student recruiters at the main Bailey Stadium entrance to receive an information packet and for entrance into the game.

For more information on Be Our Guest night, contact the ECCC Enrollment Management Division at go2ec@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6204.