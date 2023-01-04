Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes entered the transfer portal on Wednesday night. A source confirmed to Pine Belt Sports the initial report by 247sports.com.

In two seasons at USM, Keyes threw for 636 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions and ran for 106 yards and a touchdown.

This past year, the redshirt freshman was named the team’s starter at the end of fall camp. However, after experiencing an injury, true freshman Zach Wilcke won the starting job before Keyes went down with a season-ending wrist injury against Tulane. Keyes also experienced a season-ending ankle injury his first year after appearing in four games.

The Taylorsville native was rated a three-star prospect out of high school after guiding the Tartars to three state championships in four years. Keyes threw for 14,565 yards and 155 touchdowns as a four-year starter and ran for 1,860 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Keyes is the second USM quarterback to enter the portal as graduate Trey Lowe, who announced on Twitter his intention to transfer back on Dec. 22.

Southern Miss’ signing class included four quarterbacks, two of which are transfers and two freshmen.

The Golden Eagles’ incoming transfers are Billy Wiles and Holman Edwards. Wiles is a redshirt freshman and former walk-on from Clemson while Edwards is a French Camp native who initially played East Central CC and then spent the last two years at Houston, where he played one snap. Edwards has two years of eligibility left.

Follow @AndrewAbadie on Twitter for Southern Miss coverage.