Congressman Michael Guest visited Scott Central High School October 25 to deliver a Congressional Record insert that he gave to recognize the school’s 2A State Championship in football last year.

“I’d like to congratulate the Scott Central Rebels and Coach Jeffery Stocksill on their (2021) MHSAA 2A State Championship victory,” Guest said in the Record insert. “Coach Stocksill led the Rebels to an almost unchallenged 15–0 season with huge margins of victory over their opponents, ending the season with a MHSAA record-breaking 72 points in the championship game. I commend Coach Stocksill for his success at the helm of the Rebels football team and wish him and his team continued success in the future.

“I would also like to extend my congratulations to the young men who workedtirelessly for the championship trophy. Every early morning, every extra rep, and every sacrifice they made to better themselves and their team has resulted in the top prize.”

The No. 1 ranked Rebels continue their quest for a second consecutive state championship Friday night when they host Collins in round two of the playoffs. Kick off is at 7:00 p.m.