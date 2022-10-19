Battle for the Golden Chicken is Friday night

Morton, Sebastopol, and Scott Central tallied nearly 150 combined points in their routes to victory last week, while Forest was unable to put any points on the scoreboard, and Lake cancelled their game due to the death of senior starter Travis Jones.

The Morton Panthers blanked Southeast Lauderdale 41-0 on the road during Fall Break and this week will host rival Forest Bearcats in the annual Battle for the Golden Chicken. The Panthers are now 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district play. Forest lost 35-0 to Union last week and the Bearcats are now 3-5 over all and 1-2 in district play, but all of that goes out the window when it comes to the Battle. Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. in Morton.

The Sebastopol Bobcats put up the most points of the week with a 56-42 victory over Ethel. The Cats, now 6-2 overall and 3-1 in district play travel to Leake County this week to take on a winless Gators team.

At Scott Central last week the Rebels kept the Pisgah Dragons out of the end zone Thursday night to claim a 49-0 win. The Rebels, also 6-2 overall, are ranked 1st in district 2-A with a 2-0 record and travel to Pucket Friday night to face a 6-2 Wolves team that is ranked 3rd in district. The Wolves defeated Velma Jackson 65-14 last week.

The heavy hearted Lake Hornets, currently ranked second in the district, will travel to Nanih Waiya this week where they hope to improve their 3-5 record against a Warriors team that is 2-6 overall and 0-2 in district play. The Warriors defeated Pelahatchie 42-15 last week.

All games kick off at 7:00 p.m.