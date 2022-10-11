Three area schools continue in their quest for a state championship this week with Scott Central and Lake advancing to the second round of the playoffs, while Sebastopol opens playoff action Friday night.

In Lake the Hornets, now 6-5 on the year, and 3-1 in the district took down the Pisgah Dragons 28-7 last Friday night in the first round of playoffs. This week the Hornets travel to East Marion in the second round to take on a 7-4, 4-0 Eagles team that defeated North Forrest 35-6 last week.

The Rebels of Scott Central at 9-2, 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in district play easily defeated Nanih Waiya 49-7 last Friday night at home in the first round of the playoffs. This week, in the second round, the Rebels will host a 4-7, 2-2 Collins Tigers team that defeated Lloyd Star 39-26 last week.

In Sebastopol, the Bobcats snagged a 4th seed spot in round one of the playoffs after losing a heart breaker to Hamilton 33-30 as time ran out last Friday night in the final game of their regular season. The Bobcats, 7-4, 4-3 open playoff action Friday night when they travel to Bay Springs to take on a 10-1, 7-0 Bulldog team that defeated Lumberton 50-0 last week.

In Morton the Panthers ended their season at 6-5 and 3-2 last week with a 52-6 loss at Raleigh in the first round of playoff action.

Kickoff for all games Friday night is at 7:00 p.m.