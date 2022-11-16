The Scott Central Rebels and the Lake Hornets will play each other for the South State District 2A Championship title next week if they both win Friday night in the third round of the MSHAA playoffs. Lake travels to Velma Jackson Friday night, and Scott Central will be at Philadelphia. The Sebastopol Bobcats finished their season last Friday night with a 60-0 loss to Bay Springs in the first round of the 1A playoffs.

The Hornets, now 7-5 overall and 3-1 in district play, held on for a 21-18 victory over East Marion in the second round and hope to continue their winning ways Friday night against a 7-4, 3-1 Falcons team that defeated Mize 14-7 last week.

Scott Central, 10-2, 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in the District handily defeated Collins 55-7 Friday night. The Rebels hope to keep their perfect District record Friday night in Philadelphia against a 7-5, 4-0 Tornadoes team that won 27-14 against Heidelberg last week.

Kick-off for both games is at 7:00 p.m.