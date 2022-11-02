The Morton High School Touchdown Club will be holding their second annual shooting competition at the Turcotte Facility off Highway 43 at the Ross Barnett Reservoir on Saturday March 26. The event will consist of individual handgun shooting along with adult team competition.

The handgun event has been expanded to include a senior division, adult male, adult female, youth and law enforcement. Prizes will be awarded for first through third place in the handgun events along with an award for the highest scoring system in the youth division and award prizes for first through third in the adult division. A top gun award will be given to the highest scoring youth and adult individual shooters.

The inaugural competition saw an East Rankin Academy clay shooting team win the overall event, claiming the first place team prizes and also claiming the top gun award. East Rankin will be returning this year in hopes of retaining their title. “If you have not seen these young shooters in action please come out and join us during the day to witness members of the state champion shooting team,” organizers said.

Anyone interested in entering the handgun competition or a team in the Clay Shoot, may secure entrance forms from any of the following: Jimmy Steadman, Billy Meeks, Vince Scank, Glynn Hannah, Ken Gordon or Lisa Alford. Entrance forms are also available for pickup at Morton Finance and at The Scott County Times office in Forest. Entrance fees are $400 per team in the clay shoot (72 shots per person) and $40 for the handgun event (30 shots per person). Discounts are available for early registration, as explained on the registration forms.

“You may be thinking that you enjoy shooting your handgun, but could never do well in any type of competition. Think again,” organizers said. “The competition is primarily composed of local individuals who have never shot in any type of competitive event. We are talking about husbands and wives out having a good time shooting against their friends or family members. Please consider joining us on March 26 for an enjoyable day and to spend some time outdoors at our state managed Turcotte Facility.”

A drawing for a handgun will also take place during the awards presentation. Raffle tickets for the Semi-automatic 9mm Ruger will sell for $5 each or 6 for $25. Touchdown club members have tickets for purchase or they may be purchased on location the day of the event. You do not need to be present to win.

Once again, registration forms are available from the aforementioned individuals and at Morton Finance Company and The Scott County Times office in Forest.

For further information contact any of the club members previously mentioned. “We hope you will consider joining us for a fun day at the Turcotte Facility.”