Mississippi State University Extension will be offering an ATV Safety Class on June 8 for ages 8-18, starting at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Scott County/Forest Coliseum. This will be a great learning experience for intermediate ATV operators.

The class will consist of how to be Rider Active, how to approach turns, transfer weights in turns, on hills, how to look through turns and much more. The class is free, but pre-registration is required, class limit is 6. Call the Scott County Extension office at 601-469-4241 by June 3, 2022, to register.