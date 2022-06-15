Scott County Extension hosted its first ATV Safety Class for ages 10-18 at the Scott/Forest Coliseum. There were 6 participants per class and each participant received a DOT Certified helmet once they completed the class. The class lasted 3 hours and pictured from left to right are: Briggs Moses, Cole Parkman, 4H/Ag Agent, Jason Hurdle, Bryson Harrison and Hayden Hodges.

For questions or would like to participate in classes in the future, Please call the Scott County Extension Office at 601-469-4241.