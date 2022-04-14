The Lady Bearcats Soccer Team finished with a record of 17-5 and set a number of team records in the process. The Lady Bearcats set team records for goals scored with 100, win totals with 17, and fewest losses with 5. In addition, the Lady Bearcats won the region title and reached the 2nd round of the Class I playoffs for only the second time in school history. Eighth grader, Jennifer Lopez, led the state in goals scored with 54, and her classmate, Dorcas De Leon, also led the state in assists with 20.

The Bearcats (Boys) Soccer Team finished with a record of 18-4, which is the 2nd highest win total in school history. The Bearcats also won the region title and reached the 2nd round of the Class I playoffs. Junior, Kevin Hernandez, led the team in scoring with 30 goals which ranked 4th in the state, and Senior Denis Cardona made the Central Mississippi All-Star team. Forest High School also had two junior college signees: Klelys Gonzalez and Mateo De Leon who both signed with Holmes Community College in January 2022.