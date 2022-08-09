Following a huge 60-6 victory over Leake County in their season opener, the Forest Bearcats dropped a close one 34-28 to Newton last Friday night in Newton. The Bearcats now 1-1 on the season play host to Kemper County Friday night. The Wildcats are 0-1 on the season after being crushed by Louisville 50-0 last week.

The Morton Panthers traveled to Taylorsville last Friday night to take on the Tartars and returned home empty handed falling 34-21. The Panthers hope to pick up their first win of the young season this Friday night when they travel to neighboring Pearl. The Pirates are now 1-1 on the season after falling 34-14 to Ridgeland last week.

The Sebastopol Bobcats improved their record to 2-0 on the season after traveling across county to Lake last Friday night and returning home to the Pool with a close 18-6 victory under their belts. This week the ‘Cats will host the Pisgah Dragons. Pisgah is now 1-1 on the season after falling to Richton 7-0 last week.

The Hornets travel to Pelahatchie this week where they hope to pick up their first win of the season. The Chiefs, also 0-2 on the season fell 46-6 last week to Copiah Academy.

The Rebels of Scott Central continued in their winning ways last Friday night in their quest to repeat a perfect season and claim the 2A State Championship again. The heavily favored Rebels handily defeated the Union Yellowjackets 48-14 Friday night at home and look to improve their record to 3-0 this week when they host Newton County. The Cougars are 0-2 on the season having been easily defeated by Raleigh 46-21 last week.

Kick off for all games is at 7:30 p.m. Friday night due to excessive heat and humidity this month. Regular 7:00 p.m. kick-offs return in October.