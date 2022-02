On January 20, the Forest soccer teams captured the Division 4, Class I championship at Pisgah High School. The girls' team finished the regular season with a record of 16-4, and the boys' team finished the regular season with a record of 17-3. Both teams competed in the MHSAA Class I playoffs where the girls lost 2-1 to Amory in the second round and the boys lost 3-0 to Amory in the second round.