The regular 2022 high school football season kicked off last week with rain drenched fields forcing three schools to move their games to East Central Community College and the other too fighting to the finish in the mud at home.

The Forest Bearcats played Saturday at East Central and started their season with a resounding 60-6 victory over the visiting Leake County Gators. This week the Bearcats have their sites set on making it two in a row when the travel to Newton to take on the Tigers who lost 33-0 last week to Hazelhurst.

Current District Champs and the favorite to repeat, Scott Central also put some big numbers on the scoreboard last Friday at East Central where they were hosted by the Morton Panthers. The Rebels defeated the Panters 44-18.

This week Morton travels to Taylorsville where the Tarters are coming off a 35-12 loss to Magee last week.

The Rebels, hoping for another perfect season will host Union at home Friday night. The Yellow Jackets claimed a 32-22 victory last week over Choctaw Central.

In yet another high scoring match-up, Sebastopol scored 40 unanswered points over McAdams before that game was called at the end of the third due to an injured McAdams player.

The player, Tydarious Williams, suffered a neck injury and was taken from the field by ambulance. He has since been released from the hospital.

This week the Bobcats head across county to Lake where the Hornets are coming off a 31-0 loss to Enterprise at home.

Due to excessive heat all September games will have a 7:30 p.m. kick-offs with regular 7:00 p.m. kick-offs resuming in October.