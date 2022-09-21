The Rebels of Scott Central had not found themselves in this position since November of the pandemic marred season of 2020 when they fell 21-14 to Enterprise in the third round of the 2-A state playoffs. Scott Central lost a close one — admist numerous questionable calls — falling 28-26 to Bay Springs last Friday night in overtime dashing hopes of repeating the perfect season of 2021. The Rebels, now 3-1, host cross county rival Lake Friday night where they hope to return to their winning ways for Homecoming. The Hornets, now 1-3, on the other hand, hope to rebound from a close 12-6 loss last week at home to Choctaw Central.

The only other previously undefeated team in the county, Sebastopol, also saw their perfect record so far this season shattered falling 42-6 to the Bulldogs last Friday night in Clarkdale. The Bobcats also hope to rebound this week when they host West Lowndes. The Panthers come to Sebastopol with a 3-1 record coming off a 22-20 victory over Noxapater last week.

It was Homecoming in Morton last week and the Panthers thrilled the crowd with a come from behind 38-36 victory over Independence. This week Morton, now 2-2, on the season hosts the neighboring Pelahatchie Chiefs who are now 0-4 on the season having fallen to Charleston 30-0 last week.

The Forest Bearcats traveled to West Lowndes last week and returned home empty handed after a close 28-20 loss to the Trojans bringing the 2022 ‘Cats to 2-2 on the season. This week the Whippets of Kosciusko will roll into Forest with a 3-1 record coming off a 24-21 victory over Choctaw County as the Bearcats set their sights on chalking another one in the W column.