Powerlifting Champs

Thu,04/14/22-9:33AM, 235 Reads

Congratulations to these Forest High School State Powerlifting Champions. Allison Gore, 97 lb Weight Class; Myah Patrick, 114 lb. Weight Class; and Janiah Boone, 242 lb. Weight Class. These ladies also set state records. They are coached by Tobias Lofton. The team finished in 4th place in 3A Powerlifting.

