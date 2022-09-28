The Rebels of Scott Central bounced back to their winning ways last Friday night for Homecoming crushing cross county rival Lake 52-6. The Rebels will travel to Mendenhall this week hoping to improve upon their 4-1 record. The Tigers are also 4-1 on the season having defeated Collins 39-0 last week.

The Hornets hope to improve upon their 1-4 record Friday night when they host a Kemper County Wildcat team that soundly defeated Southeast Lauderdale last week 48-13 claiming thier first win of the season. It is Homecoming at Lake this week.

Forest dropped their home game to Kosciusko last week falling to 2-3 on the season with the 42-21 loss. The Bearcats hope to turn things around this Friday night when they travel to Clarkdale to take on a Bulldog team boasting a perfect 5-0 record on the season. The Bulldogs defeated Sacred Heart 42-0 last week.

The Sebastopol Bobcats improved their season standing to 4-1 last Friday night soundly defeating West Lowndes 29-0. The Cats hope to continue their winning ways Friday night when they travel to Vardaman to take on the Rams who are coming off a 28-21 win over Noxapater. Vardaman is now 4-1 on the season as well.

And in Morton the Panthers easily defeated neighboring Pelahatchie 41-6 at home last Friday night to improve their season record to 3-2 overall. The Panthers will travel to Enterprise Friday night to take on a Bulldog team that is now 5-0 on the season having defeated Quitman 27-13 last week on the road.

Kick-off for all games is at 7:30 with the presentation of the Lake Homecoming Court at 7:00. Regular 7:00 Friday night kick-offs return next week.