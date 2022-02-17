The East Central Community College football team capitalized on National Signing Day as the Warriors picked up 25 players to join the team for the 2022 season including Sebastopol’s Jacob Williams .

The Warriors are coming off a 3-6, 2-4 season in 2021 and looked to add the right pieces to build on that record going into the summer.

“We are very excited about the young men who chose to call East Central their home,” said ECCC head coach Ken Karcher. “Our staff did a really good job finding the players who fit our program, and I am confident we have upgraded numerous positions. We will continue to look for a few more guys over the next few months, but overall we are very excited about this class.”

The Warriors seemed to hit every facet of the game with numerous positions picking up players including both the offensive and defensive lines, linebackers, running backs, quarterback, wide receivers, secondary players, and specialists.

Joining the Warriors in 2022 are:

Jacob Williams | 6'2, 220lb | TE | Sebastopol Attendance Center

Noah Cutter | 6'2, 215lb | TE | Bay St. Louis HS

James Ford | 5'11, 215lb | LB | Sumrall HS

John Ford | 6'4, 190lb | QB | Sumrall HS

Caleb Harris | 6'3, 350lb | DL | Brookhaven HS

Preston Lynch | 6'5, 180lb | WR | Warren Central HS

Camden Maroon | 6'5, 270lb | OL | Church Point HS

(Louisiana)

Rayvion Nettles | 6'4, 190lb | WR | Newton HS

Drake Pond | 6'3, 275lb | OL | Pass Christian HS

Kyjuan Smith | 6'5, 305lb | OL | Palmetto HS

(Florida)

Holton White | 6'5, 190lb | WR | Ocean Springs HS

Simon Lee | 6'0, 310lb | DL | Petal HS

Javonta Stewart | 5'10, 185lb | DB | Brookhaven HS

Josh Sykes | 6'3, 180lb | WR | Park Place Aca.

Breland Curry | 6'2, 290lb | OL | Moss Point HS

Tavion Evans | 5'10, 170lb | DB | Moss Point HS

T.J. Thompson | 5'11, 215lb | LB/RB | Warren Central

Devin Gaspard | 6'0, 285lb | OL | Bay St. Louis HS

Brandon Gilliam | 5'9, 180lb | K/P | Warren Central HS

Kris Robinson | 6'1, 185lb | DB | Jackson Aca.

Max Walenta | 6'2, 215lb | DL | Jackson Aca.

Cooper Jenkins | 6'4, 220lb | DL | Brandon HS

Lanorris Hickman | 5'11, 280lb | OL | Louisville HS

Dicenzo Miller Jr. | 5'10, 190lb | RB | Kemper County

Elias Bell | 6'0, 175lb | DB | Choctaw Central HS

The ECCC signees will report to campus in July to begin practice, workouts, and walkthroughs for preparation for the 2022 season which will kick off in the fall.