The East Central Community College football team capitalized on National Signing Day as the Warriors picked up 25 players to join the team for the 2022 season including Sebastopol’s Jacob Williams .
The Warriors are coming off a 3-6, 2-4 season in 2021 and looked to add the right pieces to build on that record going into the summer.
“We are very excited about the young men who chose to call East Central their home,” said ECCC head coach Ken Karcher. “Our staff did a really good job finding the players who fit our program, and I am confident we have upgraded numerous positions. We will continue to look for a few more guys over the next few months, but overall we are very excited about this class.”
The Warriors seemed to hit every facet of the game with numerous positions picking up players including both the offensive and defensive lines, linebackers, running backs, quarterback, wide receivers, secondary players, and specialists.
Joining the Warriors in 2022 are:
Jacob Williams | 6'2, 220lb | TE | Sebastopol Attendance Center
Noah Cutter | 6'2, 215lb | TE | Bay St. Louis HS
James Ford | 5'11, 215lb | LB | Sumrall HS
John Ford | 6'4, 190lb | QB | Sumrall HS
Caleb Harris | 6'3, 350lb | DL | Brookhaven HS
Preston Lynch | 6'5, 180lb | WR | Warren Central HS
Camden Maroon | 6'5, 270lb | OL | Church Point HS
(Louisiana)
Rayvion Nettles | 6'4, 190lb | WR | Newton HS
Drake Pond | 6'3, 275lb | OL | Pass Christian HS
Kyjuan Smith | 6'5, 305lb | OL | Palmetto HS
(Florida)
Holton White | 6'5, 190lb | WR | Ocean Springs HS
Simon Lee | 6'0, 310lb | DL | Petal HS
Javonta Stewart | 5'10, 185lb | DB | Brookhaven HS
Josh Sykes | 6'3, 180lb | WR | Park Place Aca.
Breland Curry | 6'2, 290lb | OL | Moss Point HS
Tavion Evans | 5'10, 170lb | DB | Moss Point HS
T.J. Thompson | 5'11, 215lb | LB/RB | Warren Central
Devin Gaspard | 6'0, 285lb | OL | Bay St. Louis HS
Brandon Gilliam | 5'9, 180lb | K/P | Warren Central HS
Kris Robinson | 6'1, 185lb | DB | Jackson Aca.
Max Walenta | 6'2, 215lb | DL | Jackson Aca.
Cooper Jenkins | 6'4, 220lb | DL | Brandon HS
Lanorris Hickman | 5'11, 280lb | OL | Louisville HS
Dicenzo Miller Jr. | 5'10, 190lb | RB | Kemper County
Elias Bell | 6'0, 175lb | DB | Choctaw Central HS
The ECCC signees will report to campus in July to begin practice, workouts, and walkthroughs for preparation for the 2022 season which will kick off in the fall.