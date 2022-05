Signs with ECCC

Thu,05/05/22-12:34PM, 365 Reads

Forest Bearcat basketball player Tegen Boyd signed a basketball scholarship with East Central Community College. Pictured from left are boys' assistant coach Kotreece Bender, parents Teont and Audrey Boyd, Tegen Boyd, sister Raven Qualls, and head boys' coach Datodrick Pinkston.

