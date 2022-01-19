Michael Ray Dennis, age 60, a lifetime resident of Lake, died Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Mississippi Care Center in Morton following an extended illness.

Michael was born on June 1, 1961, in Forest, MS to his parents Marshall R. Dennis and Minnie Dennis. He was Baptist. Michael was a carpenter and roofer. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his daughter, Heather Smith (Todd) of Sebastopol, 3 sisters, Sally Hare of Brandon, Tammy Lee of Lake, Lesa Stuart, Brandon, and David Dennis of Forest. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, Emma, Marlee, and John Marshall Smith.

Michael was laid to rest in the Dennis Cemetery at a private family graveside service with Rev. Ken McLemore officiating under the direction of OTT & LEE Funeral Home of Forest.