Scott County Chancery Clerk Lee Anne Livingston Palmer announced last week that she will not seek re-election to that position.

“First of all, I want to thank the people of Scott County for allowing me to serve as their chancery clerk for the past 11 years,” Palmer said in a prepared statement. “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve you and one I will treasure forever.

“Service to others was instilled in me at a young age by my father, Dick Livingston, as I grew up watching him do just that in his capacity as he served the people of his district in the House of Representatives for 28 years until his death in 2000. I also witnessed my father-in-law, Buford Palmer in service to his district as he served as County Supervisor for District 3. I will continue to serve the last remaining year of my term to the best of my ability and continue to strive to leave this office in good shape. However, after much prayer and consideration I have decided, I will not be seeking re-election as Chancery Clerk and will conclude my tenure at the end of 2023.

“I want to thank my husband, Mark and my children, Peyton, Patrick and Paige for all the support they gave me during my journey as Chancery Clerk. I thank my excellent staff, Diane Derrick, Tonya Underwood and Lauren Sanders, for all their hard work and dedication during my time here as Chancery Clerk. I have been very fortunate to have such a great team to work with. The deputy chancery clerks have really made my job a lot easier. I also want to thank our Board of Supervisors- former and our present supervisors, Jackie Bradford, Steven Crotwell, Joe McGee, Wayne Cooksey, and Johnny Harrell, Chancery Judges, Honorable Robert Logan, Honorable H. David Clark, II, Special Masters Chris Gomillion and Evan Thompson, Court administrator, Stacey Shoemaker ,Youth court Judges Norman Brown and Noble Lee , Youth Court Administrator, Lisa Addy and her staff, all my fellow elected officials, Comptroller, Kim Fultz, Payroll Clerk, Stacey Smith, County Administrator, Josh Sutton, Purchase Clerk, Jason Price, Justice Court Judges and Justice Court staff, election commissioners, Sheriff Mike Lee and the entire Scott County transport/deputy team and bailiffs.

“During my tenure as Chancery Clerk, we have seen a lot of changes occur in the office and in county government altogether. We worked right through the Covid-19 pandemic. We never shut our doors. We had to alternate and use skeleton crews, but we kept the office running. The public was not denied access to the court system or land records. This was a major accomplishment, and I am very proud of my staff for their determination and sacrifice during that difficult time. We have made many improvements in the office including: beginning e-filing/ electronic filing of land documents in April 2019, utilizing Mississippi Electronic Court filing system created by the Supreme Court several years ago, renovating the downstairs vault area with new shelving and lighting system, installing a new microphone/sound system in the Chancery Court room, and now we are in the process of digitizing and electronically preserving Scott County’s entire cache of land record documents dating back to 1833, thanks to the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

“The Board had the foresight and consideration for how important it is to preserve our land records in case of natural disaster, fire or flood. When this project is completed, an attorney or abstractor will be able to access all the land records needed to check a title from their office if so desired or on one of our public computer terminals at the office. Likewise, the public can access this system to view and print any land document recorded in our office. I have been blessed to have a great Board of Supervisors to work with my entire term.

“Our office is responsible for so many things. It really is a huge responsibility. We record and file all manner of land documents, all types of Chancery court case files, youth court case files, Department of Human Services cases, adoption files, Public Land Roll, Personal Roll, Homestead Exemption Roll and mental or alcohol/drug commitment files. We also are responsible for the collection of Land Redemption taxes which is a great responsibility. I am also the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors and with the excellent work of our Comptroller, County Administrator, and Board Attorney, all board minutes are recorded and maintained for the public record in our office.

“During my tenure, we have helped over1,300 individuals who needed either mental treatment/therapy or alcohol/drug rehabilitation treatment. This is the area where I have dedicated most of my personal time on the job. I have a new appreciation for those who suffer with mental illness and for those struggling with addiction of drugs or alcohol.

“I thank the staff of Weems Mental Health and Region 10 Crisis Center for assisting me in taking care of our mentally ill individuals in the county. I also want to thank our Justice Court Judges, Honorable Bill Freeman, Honorable Adam McCurdy and the late Honorable Wilbur McCurdy, for working with me in trying to help many people who need alcohol/drug rehabilitation.

“I have tried to be caring and compassionate when dealing with these individuals and I am proud of all the people we have helped in this regard. I have seen many changes in our mental health system over these years, with new programs being started to try to treat mentally ill people in our community locally, focusing away from institutionalizing these individuals. Many improvements have been made with the creation of Crisis Stabilization Units and I-Cort programs which try to administer treatment to the patient in the home. However, we have a long way to go and I see the need for more resources being given to this effort concerning the treatment and care of the mentally ill and persons suffering with addiction issues.

“The office of Chancery Clerk belongs to the people of Scott County and I want to continue to see our County move forward in the future. I have been blessed to have worked with and served so many wonderful people. Friendships I have forged will not be soon forgotten and I will always be thankful for the many opportunities opened to me during my time as your Chancery Clerk.

“My advice to the new clerk, is to always be willing to ask questions…it’s okay if you don’t know the answer right away, most of the time with a little research you can find out what you need to know. You can never go wrong by looking in the Mississippi code books for the statutes; the statutes will keep you on the right path. Also, you need to be ready to handle new situations each day you enter the office and always remember the office is not yours, it is the peoples.

“God Bless you and with kindest regards, I am sincerely grateful for the honor of serving you.”