Contested race for Forest Municipal School District Board also on the ballot

Voters head to the polls Tuesday for the much anticipated, on a national level, mid-term Congressional elections. In Scott County the ballot includes two contested races, that of U.S. House District 3, and Forest Municipal School Board Seat 2.

In the Congressional race incumbent Republican Michael Guest faces Democrat Shuwaski A. Young.

In the non-partisan Forest School Board race Sean Austin Ferrell faces Minnie Hudson.

Also on the local ballot are uncontested judicial races and two county school board seats.

• For Court of Appeals Judge, District 3, Position 2, the candidate is John H. Emfinger.

• For Chancery Court Judge, District 2, the candidate is Robert M. Logan Jr.

• For Circuit Court Judge District 8, Place 1, the candidate is Caleb E. May.

• For Circuit Court Judge, District 8, Place 2, the candidate is Mark Duncan.

• For Board of Education, Seat 1, the candidate is Gregory Nicks.

• For Board of Education, Seat 2, the candidate is Jeffrey Gladney.

The polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Absentee voting is currently underway and person’s voting absentee will also be able to do so in the Circuit Clerk’s office until noon on November 5.

All Mississippi voters casting a ballot in person at the polls or casting an absentee ballot in the Circuit or Municipal Clerk’s Office must present one of the following forms of acceptable photo ID:

• A driver’s license;

• A government issued photo ID card;

• A United States passport;

• A government employee photo

identification card;

• A firearms license;

• A student photo ID issued by an

accredited Mississippi university,

college, or community/junior college;

• A United States military photo ID;

• A tribal photo ID;

• Any other photo ID issued by any

branch, department, agency or entity

of the United States government or

any State government; or

• A Mississippi Voter Identification Card