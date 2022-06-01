Senator Tyler McCaughn was appointed Chairman of the Senate Forestry Committee last month by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.

“With responsibilities ranging from the allocation of federal recovery dollars to tax relief, this session is going to be a challenge. I am grateful for the leadership of Senator McCaughn, an intelligent team player who works hard to find solutions,” Hosemann said. “His knowledge in agriculture and on other related issues will serve the Forestry community in Mississippi well.”

McCaughn is a first-term Senator, farmer, and attorney who represents Newton, Scott, and Lauderdale counties. He currently serves as Vice Chairman of Agriculture. “With over 19 million acres of timber growing in Mississippi, Forestry remains a top commodity for Mississippians. I am thankful for the opportunity to work with the Lt. Governor’s Office and my committee members to strengthen the industry for years to come,” McCaughn stated.