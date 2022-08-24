The following is attributable to Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann:

“Our understanding is the water and sewer system serving 250,000 citizens of the State and numerous businesses is at the brink of collapsing. We have grave concerns for citizens’ health and safety. It is apparent the cities served by the system do not have the assets to address this issue in a timely manner and effectively for the longer term. I believe it is time for the State to take an active role in finding a solution—both short term and long term.”

The following is attributable to Speaker of the House Philip Gunn:

“I’ve been contacted by hospitals, businesses, and schools pleading that something be done to address the water crisis in Jackson. Unfortunately, the city leadership has not presented a permanent solution or a comprehensive plan. These groups have turned to the state for help, and it seems we will have to evaluate what options might be available.”