Dylan Thompson of Morton recently served as a page for the Mississippi Senate. Pages generally run errands for officials and Senate staff. Dylan is pictured with Lt. Governor C. Delbert Hosemann Jr., who sponsored his visit, and Senator Tyler McCaughn. Dylan is the son of Jamie and Julie Thompson and attends Morton High School. When asked about the week, Dylan said, “It was a great learning experience. I enjoyed my opportunity of a lifetime and will never forget this great week full of memories as I journey through life.”