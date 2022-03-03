Allan Atkison, retired Forest High School Principal, was elected as the Vice Chairman of the State Beta Council while at convention. The National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. It’s Mission Statement is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among students.

The State Beta Council is the governing body of the MS Beta Club and is entrusted with the state budget, scholarship selections, supervision of the state conventions, competitions, and appeals. “I have been fortunate to serve on the state council for the past 12 years and honored to be elected to serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board,” Atkison said.