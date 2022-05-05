Sebstopol High School Senior Shelby Clark has been named STAR Student for the 2021-2022 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) M. B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program. Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR progrqm is to recognize outstanding students & teachers in Mississippi through its Education Celebration. The theme this year is: Journey to the STARS.

The Sebastopol Attendance Center senior was honored during the annual Education Celebration on April 14 at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl.

Star Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s STAR Student, explained Vickie Powell of Jackson, Senior Vice President of Foundations. “The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors,” she said. Each STAR Student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement.

Chris Hamilton was designated as STAR Teacher. Hamilton, a sixth year teacher at Sebastopol, teaches U.S. Government, Economics, and U. S. History.