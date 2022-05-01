Jalen Derricks has been selected to serve as Southern Pine Electric’s 2022 Student Ambassador. He will work closely with the Southern Pine communications team and will represent Southern Pine at community events throughout the Southern Pine territory. In addition, he will assist with a variety of communications projects, including web design, social media management, writing and editing, and graphic design.

A junior at Scott Central High School, Jalen plans to major in journalism in college. He has a strong interest in creating and has his own business where he designs and makes various promotional products. In addition, Jalen designs and edits websites and has experience in photography and videography.

“Jalen’s talents will make him a valuable member of the team,” said Jan Collins, vice president of communications at Southern Pine. “He is a talented young man who is driven to achieve. We look forward to working with Jalen in the coming year as he brings new, exciting ideas and a fresh, young perspective.”

Derricks is also the junior class president at Scott Central, serves as yearbook photographer and editor, is band president, and is active in several other organizations. He is the son of Chris and Syreeta Derricks of Forest.