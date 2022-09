A successful day for the Pride of Forest Band at the Excalibur Marching Festival hosted at West Lauderdale HS. They were awarded All Superior ratings in Band, Superior Drum Major, Guard, & Percussion. Best in Class Band, Drum Major, Guard, & Percussion and Grand Champion. Pictured from left, Percussion Capt. Josh Patrick, Pit Capt. Jayden Cox, Drum Major Keily Marroquin, Guard Captains Tirza Pittman Quintero and Reagan Lowe, Drum Major Amorie Gray, Sideline Percussion Capt. Natalia Diego, and Director of Bands Mark S. Davis.