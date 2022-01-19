The Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center students pictured here were chosen as the most outstanding students for the second nine weeks.

These students were nominated by their instructors based upon performance in their individual program area as well as attitude, character, and citizenship exhibited throughout the nine weeks.

Pictured from left, Kobe Bobbitt, Law & Public Safety, Scott Central; Lizbeth Herrera, Healthcare & Clinical Services II, Morton; and Jamyla Elliot, Educational Leadership, Forest.

Pictured from left, Emilio Jose, Automotive Service; Brian Maily, Industrial Technology; and Louis Ingram, Construction Core, all from Morton; and Deagan Tate, AEST, Sebastopol.