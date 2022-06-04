Over 80 school districts in the state of Mississippi had individual schools that met the methodology for this year’s PREPS Growth Awards in which average scale scores from 2019 to 2021 were compared.

The selected schools across the state showed growth in the midst of the challenges presented during the COVID-19 pandemic and deserve to be celebrated. Hawkins Middle School was one of the schools that experienced growth in the following areas: 5th Grade Math and 6th Grade ELA.

During Forest Municipal School District’s monthly school board meeting in March, two HMS teachers, Tammy Nelson, HMS 6th Grade ELA and Lindsey Crutcher, HMS 5th Grade Math were recognized and each received a gift and monetary award presented by the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Forest, Allen Breland.