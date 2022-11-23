Due to the threat of severe weather this afternoon, all Scott County Schools will dismiss at 1:30 this afternoon. All after school activities are canceled as well. Please stay safe and weather alert!

Forest Municipal Schools will also dismiss early today, FES car riders at 1:45 and bus riders at 2:00PM. Hawkins Middle School 1:30 PM. Forest High School 2:00 PM.

East Central Community College will close beginning at 1 p.m. today (Tuesday, November 29). All activities and events after that time, including the Christmas Spectacular, are canceled.

Mabry Cafeteria will open from 4 to 5:30 for the evening meal. The Grille will be closed.