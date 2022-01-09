The educator says he has ‘a passion for developing strong leaders and effective teams’

A steady stream of well wishers flowed through the Scott County School District Central Office Monday evening to meet new SCSD Superintendent of Education Alan Lumpkin who had his wife Melissa by his side.

Lumpkin, who has been employed with the school district since the first of July, says he “has a passion for developing strong leaders and building effective teams within the district, and that he partners with the community to meet the needs of staff, students, parents and school board members.

Lumpkin had been serving as Superintendent of the Pearl River County School District since November 2011. He has worked in public education for the past 28 years serving as a teacher, coach, and school administrator.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Jones International University.

Lumpkin said he works closely with higher education institutions to provide educational opportunities for students. He has served on the Pearl River Community College Board of Trustees for 10 years where he served as chairman in 2016 and 2017. He currently serves on the East Central Community College Board of Trustees.

Lumpkin is active in state and national education organizations, and has been a member of the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents since 2011 and currently serves on the MASS Executive Board of Directors as Past President. He served as President of the MASS organization in 2021. He is also a member of the Mississippi and National Association of School Administrators and is a 2020 graduate of the National Superintendent Certification Program.

Lumpkin said his goals for the 2022-2023 school year are to work with the SCSD Board of Education “to create and execute a strategic plan” to achieve the following goals:

• Create and maintain a safe learning environment for students.

• Increase student achievement.

• Update and maintain current facilities.

• Provide new facilities to accommodate growth.

There are approximately 4,000 students in the school district’s four zones of Lake, Morton, Scott Central, and Sebastopol.

Lumpkin is married to Melissa Spiers Lumpkin and they have four daughters, Lacey and her husband Tyler, Logan, Brooklyn, and Laken who is deceased. The Lumpkins are also the proud grandparents of Blakleigh Grace, Bayleigh Kate, and Bentley Cole.

Lumpkin said that he “is committed to living his life in a manner that honors his Lord and Savior.” He said he is a “servant leader, motivational speaker, dedicated husband and father, and loyal friend who is committed to providing an excellent education opportunity for all families of the Scott County School District.”