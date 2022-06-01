These area educators recently attended the annual High School Counselors’ Workshop at East Central Community College in Decatur, where they were provided information on academic transfer, career-technical and healthcare programs, ACT testing, financial aid, scholarships, housing and admissions. Attending from Scott County and their respective schools included, seated, from left, Dawn McKee, Sebastopol Attendance Center; Kery Kenna, Scott County School District, and Anna Alicia Doyle, Forest High School. Standing, Christy Martin, Scott Central Attendance Center; Kay Ray, Morton High School; and Karen Moorehead, Forest/Scott County Career Technical Center.