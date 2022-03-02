East Central Community College in Decatur is hosting its 3rd Annual Invitational High School Art Exhibition Feb. 7 through March 1.

The art by area high school students will be on display in the Vickers Fine Arts Center on campus during normal college operating hours. ECCC is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to Noon on Friday.

There will be an awards reception on Tuesday, March 1, at 6 p.m., also in the Vickers Fine Arts Center.

The annual exhibition exposes high school students’ work to the public and introduces the students to the Visual Art Program at ECCC.

For more information, contact ECCC art instructor Jeffrey Hodges at jhodges@eccc.edu.