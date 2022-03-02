Career and Technical Education Month is a public awareness campaign that takes place each February to celebrate the value of CTE programs and the achievements and accomplishments of students across the country.

The Forest-Scott County Career and Technology Center, originally known as the Vo Tech Center, opened in 1973. Ira Weaver was the first director and served in that position from 1973 until 1983. He was followed by Ed Eichelberger who served as director from 1983 to 2003 Chuck Wade, became director in 2003 and served through 2013. Tim Fanguy, current director, began his tenure in 2013.

According to Karen Moorehead, counselor at the CTC, students from the four schools in Scott County as well as the Forest Municipal School district have the opportunity to enroll in programs at the CTC during the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades. Students who enroll and complete programs at the CTC have the opportunity to pursue a career in the field of their training. Since the Center opened in 1973, many students have benefited from the training, education, and guidance received while enrolled in programs at the CTC. Students enrolled in over half the programs can qualify for National Certification upon program completion.

The Forest-Scott County CTC has changed and added new programs since the opening of the center. Currently, the CTC offers nine programs: Automotive Service Technology; Healthcare and Clinical Services; Law, Public Safety, Correction, and Security; Welding; Construction Technology/Carpentry; Industrial Technology; Educational Leadership; Agriculture and Natural Resources; and Animal and Environmental Science and Technology.

Fanguy said that students who complete programs at the CTC have many options after graduating from high school. “Some of our students enter the workforce and advance their careers while being employed,” he said. “The Military Service recruits our students and provides the opportunity for career training while serving in the Military. Our students have the opportunity to continue their career training by enrolling in Vocational-Technical Programs at the Community Colleges and Technical Colleges while others choose careers that require advanced training at the college or university level. During February, we celebrate the career success of all former students who completed programs at the CTC since the Center opened in 1973.”

During this month of celebration, three former students, Eric Gunn, Jordan Gunn, and Laura Gunn Lang, from the same family, pay tribute to their local high school and the programs they completed at the CTC.

When Eric Gunn was in the 10th grade, he became interested in a career in Construction Trades. After touring the CTC, he enrolled in the Building Trades Program taught by Tommy Anthony, who served as the instructor from 1973-2007. After completing two successful years of Building Trades in the 11th and 12th grade, Eric had his goals set on becoming a Construction Engineer. After graduating from Lake High School with honors in 2001, he continued his Vocational Technical Training at East Central Community College and received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Drafting and Design Technology. He furthered his education at the University of Southern Mississippi and earned a Bachelor Degree in Construction Engineering Technology. After graduating from USM, he began his career at Brasfield and Gorrie General Contractors in Birmingham, Alabama, and is now Chief Preconstruction Manager specializing in Health Care Construction.

Jordan Gunn had a vision during his early school years of becoming a medical doctor. In the 11th grade, Jordan enrolled in the Allied Health Program at the CTC and completed two years under Rae Lynn Hollingsworth who served as program instructor from 2005 to 2018. After graduating from Lake High School in 2008 as class valedictorian, he attended East Central Community College and received an Associate in Science Degree. He then received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Mississippi College. He continued his education at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and earned his medical degree. Following medical school, Jordan completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education in Rochester, Minnesota. He will complete his Cardiology Fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham later this year and begin his career as a General Cardiologist in Huntsville, Alabama.

Laura Gunn Lang, with the interest of becoming a nurse, enrolled in the Allied Health Program at the CTC in the 11th and 12th grades taught by Hollingsworth. In 2009, Laura graduated from Lake High School as class valedictorian. She attended East Central Community College and received an Associate Degree in Science. Laura continued her education at Mississippi University for Women where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She is currently employed at Jackson Oncology Associates as a Chemotherapy Infusion Nurse.

The Gunns are just three examples of former students who benefited by enrolling and completing programs at the CTC. Numerous former students across Scott County, the state, and nation have built upon the base they received at the CTC to advance and succeed in their chosen career fields. Eric, Jordan, and Laura are thankful for the guidance, education, and background they received from the Center and Lake High School which gave them a foundation to continue working toward their career goals.