These Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center students were chosen as the most outstanding students for the fourth nine weeks. These students were nominated by their instructors based upon performance in their individual program area as well as attitude, character, and citizenship exhibited throughout the nine weeks. Above Bryan Roldan, Educational Leadership I, Forest.

Front row, from left, Reese Regions, Automotive Service Technician II, Lake and Mateo Deleon, Industrial Technology II, Forest. Back, Taylor Monk, Healthcare & Clinical Services II, Sebastopol and Kiara Parrott, Health Sciences Core, Scott Central.

Front row, from left, Andrew Gonzalez, Construction/Carpentry, Forest and Bo McDill, Introduction to Welding, Sebastopol. Back, Zion More, Law & Public Safety I, Forest; Jarius Boatman, Ag. Natural Resources I, Morton; and Lillian Tune, AEST, Sebastopol.