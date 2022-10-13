The Pride of Forest Band received All Superior ratings in Band at the MHSAA Region 3 State Marching Evaluation hosted at Neshoba Central on Saturday October 8. Also receiving Superior ratings were the Color Guard (Captains Tirza Pittman Quintero & Reagan Loe), Percussion (Captains Josh Patrick, Jayden Cox, & Natalia Diego), & Drum Majors - Amorie Gray & Keily Marroquin. This rating officially qualifies the band to participate in the Mississippi Class 3A Marching Championship on Oct. 29 at Germantown High School.