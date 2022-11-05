The Board of Directors of Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. continues its tradition of awarding scholarships to students who have prepared themselves in the academic and community services areas. The Legacy Foundation, which is headquartered in Forest, has provided services to the community for 11 years. Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Esq. is the founder, and Constance Olivia Harvey-Burwell, ED is the co-founder. Scholarships have been awarded since the inception of the program in 2011. This year Legacy invested $31,000 in 31 Legacy high school and college scholars towards their education.

Awardees are:

1. Klelys Gonzalez graduated from Forest High School and will attend Holmes Community College. He will major in Kinesiology. Klelys is the 2022 W.L. Slaughter Memorial Scholarship recipient.

2. Darrius Thames graduated from Newton High School and will attend Southwest Community College to major in athletic training. Darrius is the 2022 W.L. Slaughter Memorial recipient.

3. Jamahri Crudup graduated from Forest High School and will attend Coahoma Community College to become an electrician. Jamahri is the 2022 W.L. Slaughter Memorial Scholarship recipient.

4. Caylan Goodman graduated from Newton High School and will attend Alcorn State University to major in Pre-Physical Therapy. Caylan is the 2022 O.K. Slaughter Memorial recipient.

5. Mollie Chambers graduated from Forest High School and will attend East Central Community College to major in Nursing and minor in Cosmetology. Mollie is the 2022 O.K. Slaughter Memorial recipient.

6. Ariya Graham graduated from Forest High School and will attend Hinds Community College to major in Nursing. Ariya is the 2022 O.K. Slaughter Memorial recipient.

7. Tanhiya Keyes graduated from Forest High School and will attend Alabama A & M. Tanhiya is the 2022 Aura Neely-Gary Memorial recipient.

8. Jadazia Hillie graduated from Forest High School and will attend Meridian Community College to major in Cosmetology. Jadazia is the 2022 Aura Neely-Gary Memorial recipient.

9. Jamyiya Cotten graduated from Madison Central High School and will attend Alcorn State University to major in Mass Communications and minor in Business. Jamyiya is the 2022 Aura Neely-Gary Memorial recipient.

10. Bryant Diaz graduated from Forest High School and will attend Mississippi State University to major in Architecture. Bryant is the 2022 Theaodis Gary Sr. Memorial recipient.

11. Zamarion Bender graduated from Forest High School and will attend Mississippi State University to major in Interior Design. Zamarion is the 2022 Theaodis Gary Sr. Memorial recipient.

12. Daylon Taylor graduated from Newton High School and will attend Jones Community College to major in Welding. Daylon is the 2022 Theaodis Gary Sr. Memorial recipient.

13. Melody Harvey attends the University of Southern Mississippi and is a Kinesiology major. She is the 2022 Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation Collegiate Board Scholarship recipient.

14. Bryan Lopez attends Holmes Community College and is a Sports Management major. Bryan is the 2022 Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation Collegiate Board Scholarship recipient.

15. Myla Sanders attends East Central Community College and is a Surgical Tech. major. Myla is the 2022 Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation Collegiate Board Scholarship recipient.

16. De'Aerial Brooks attends East Central Community College and is a Pre-Nursing Major. De’Aerial is the 2022 Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation Collegiate Board Scholarship recipient.

17. Robert Dumas Jr. is a graduate of Madison Central High School and will attend East Central Community College to major in Business and minor in Auto Mechanic. Robert is the 2022 Gary and Slaughter Memorial recipient.

18. Cindy Tran is a graduate of Leake Academy and will attend East Central Community College to major in Nursing. Cindy is the 2022 Gary and Slaughter recipient.

19. Yicel Carpias is a graduate of Forest High School and will attend East Central Community College to major in Nursing. Yicel is the 2022 Gary and Slaughter Memorial recipient.

20. Demari Johnson is a graduate of Madison Central and will attend Holmes Community College to major in Kinesiology and minor in Sports Management. Demari is the 2022 Henry Kirksey Memorial recipient.

21. Te’Asia Johnson is a graduate of Forest High School and will attend MS Gulf Coast Community College to major in Elementary Education. Te’Asia is the 2022 Henrietta Horton Memorial recipient.

22. Samone Jones is a graduate of Newton High School and will attend Hinds Community College to major in Forensic Science. Samone is the 2022 Henrietta Horton Memorial recipient.

23. Keshawn Davis is a graduate of Morton High School and East Central Community College and will attend Mississippi State University to major in Computer Science and minor in Math. Keshawn is the 2022 Freddie Owens Memorial recipient.

24. Malcolm Harvey Jr. is a graduate of Brandon High School and will attend Jackson State University. Malcolm is the 2022 Joseph James "Jim" Harvey Jr. Memorial recipient.

25. Bruce Reed is a graduate of Hillcrest Christian Academy and the University of Mississippi. Bruce is the 2022 Myrtis Gray Memorial and Harvey-Burwell Family recipient.

26. Corshaela Slack is a graduate of Forest High School and will attend the Mississippi University for Women to major in Nursing. Corshaela is the 2022 Todd Pinkston recipient.

27. Julianna Rowell is a graduate of Forest High School and will attend East Central Community College to major in Business and minor in Sociology. Julianna is the 2022 Dr. Jamie White recipient.

28. Faith Blount is a graduate of Forest Hill High School attends Columbus State Community College as a Business Major and Music Minor. Faith is the 2022 Attorney Jade Olivia S. Morgan recipient.

29. Tanaesia Hester is a graduate of Jackson State University’s Pre-Med/Biology Program. Tanaesia is the 2022 Dr. Selika M. Sweet, M.D. recipient.

30. Olivia Mosely attends Miles College and is a Biology Major. Olivia is the 2022 Dr. Selika M. Sweet, M.D. recipient.

31. Jade Mattox is a graduate of Brandon High School and will attend the University of Southern Mississippi to Major in Biomedical Engineering. Jade is the 2022 Dr. Selika M. Sweet, M.S. recipient.