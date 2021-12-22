On December 9, at 6:30 pm, the Bettye Mae Jack Middle School and Morton High School choirs combined their voices to put on a spectacular Christmas concert. This concert was the first in person Christmas concert that these students had performed since December 2019. Due to covid-19, these students were not able to perform for Christmas 2020.

Under the direction of Ethan Martin, the students sang spectacular versions of Winter Lullaby, Deck the Halls, Believe from The Polar Express, I’ll Be Home For Christmas, and Mary Did You Know. These songs were also accompanied by captivating soloists.

The Morton Schools are proud of the every growing Fine Arts programs that are being offered to their students.