East Rankin Academy is pleased to recognize students inducted into the East Rankin Academy Chapter of the National Honor Society for the 2021-2022 school year. Front row, from left, Abby Blair, Candice Crain, Mallory Ellis, Maddie Denson, Skylar Simmons, Brooklyn Luke, Tyler Henderson, Second row, Lindsey Watkins, Neely Hawthorne, Sarah-Kate Alexander, Abbey Kelly, Kate Betts, Abby Porter, Hollyn Griffin, and Madison Tigrett. Third row, Rylee Sojourner, Karlee Harrison, Brayden Tucker, Reese Harper, Colby Stewart, Jett Stuart, Parker Martin, Grayton Roberts, Aiden Boyd, Max Gainey, Peyton Patrick, Back row, Will Price, John Luke Johnston, Cole Moudy, Walker Floyd, Stephens Bulger, Dylan Davis, Lawson Wuestefeld, Judson Giordano, Elijah Bowman, Jonathan Lamberth, and Jonas Vining. Not pictured: Olivia Goolsby.