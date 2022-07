Wyatt Waters and Robert St. John are shown receiving a Commendation Award from the G.V.”Sonny” Montgomery Foundation for their special feature, Sacred Connections on their Mississippi Public Television Show, Palate to Palette. The feature captures their visit to the Florence, Italy American Cemetery where they participated in Taps and Flag Folding Ceremonies. Seen presenting are Bob Bailey, President Emeritus and Hayes Dent, Board Member of the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery Foundation.