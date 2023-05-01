Murders, Floods, and State Championships top the news in 2022

Multiple murders inside and outside Scott County were the top stories of the past year along with drastic weather changes causing flash floods and power outages throughout the year.

But on the bright side Scott Central Claimed their second consecutive state football championship, the Lake Lady Hornets claimed the state basketball championship, the Sebastopol band claimed their second consecutive state championship and the Sebastopol cheerleaders rounded out the year with a state championship trophy as well.

It was a mystery to residents out on Sparksville Rd. in a sparsely populated area of rural Scott County in February when armed intruders shot and killed one man and injured his companion.

Scott County Coroner J. Van Thames said that Oricia Murillo was pronounced dead at the scene and his companion, Christina Kuykendall, was transported to a Jackson hospital. The couples’ dogs were also shot.

In April the Scott County Sheriff’s Department announced that two arrests had been made in connection with the shootings. Sheriff Mike Lee said that Matthew Deon Hickman age 22 of Louisville and Jacari J. Broom age 22 of Lake had been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

Then in early March the bodies of two young women were found near the Scott and Newton County line at Conehatta. The execution style slayings immediately brought a host of social media rummers that multiple bodies were turning up all around the county, however, Sheriff Lee assured the public they were simply that, internet rummers.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Breanna Strickland Stokes of Union and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Goolsby of Sebastopol. Two suspects were arrested within days and have since been charged in the murders and remain in jail awaiting trial. Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said Austin Harrell and Shaunna Reynolds were both taken into custody from a residence on School Street in Newton on March 12.

In early April law enforcement authorities were seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect, or suspects, in the death of a man found shot to death in his car April 1 in Morton.

Christe’ian Benford of Morton was found around 9:00 p.m. in his car on South Boykin Street with an apparent gunshot wound to the neck after the Morton Police Department was notified of the shooting. Benford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later in April two Morton residents were charged with capital murder in Rankin County in connection with the death of a Forest man. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said that 22-year-old Keair Stowers body was found in a ditch on Wilson Bates Road at the Rankin/Scott County line with multiple stab wounds.

And then as the year began to wind down a brutal ambush stile shooting claimed the life of Lake High School Senior Travis Jones.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee confirmed October 25 that Tyrus Tillman, 16, 225 Johnson Rd., Lake; Cenarius Morgan, 18, 205 Anderson Rd., Forest; and Joshua Nicks, 19, 721 Ephesus Rd., Forest had been charged with murder in the case.

Wicked weather also wreaked havoc around the county in 2022 with numerous tornado outbreaks and straight line winds, but it would be the torrential downpours in late August that left roads and culverts washed out around the county, and the flood waters were the final straw for Lee’s Steakhouse in Sebastopol where the owners have since opted to rebuild in a new location on higher ground.

Then Mother Nature just couldn’t let go though wrapping up the Christmas holidays with a record breaking freeze with temperatures nearing the single digit range on Christmas Eve and then bouncing back to near 80 degrees as the old year slipped out and the new one slipped in.

Continued next week.