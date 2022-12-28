This expansion will provide broadband access to more than 250 homes and businesses.

TEC has recently completed a project in the Scott County community of Pulaski. This undertaking provides connectivity to more than 250 homes and businesses by administering access to Gigabit speed internet.

The completed project will expand Fast Fiber Internet to more than 23,000 families and businesses in rural Mississippi, making services such as distance education and telemedicine faster and more dependable. TEC was one of 386 competing companies in the November 2020, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) auction, which awarded $9 billion for the provision of broadband internet to unserved and underserved areas throughout the United States. TEC, with the assistance of the FCC, will fund the building and delivery of broadband access to Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Lawrence, Lincoln, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith counties.

“Dependable internet connections are crucial, especially in the most rural parts of the state. Fast Fiber will provide better access to telemedicine, online education, and business services, which can all contribute to economic growth and an improved quality of life,” said Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey. “I commend TEC’s efforts and commitment to bring affordable, reliable, and high-quality internet services to Scott County. More work is coming, and this service will continue to expand in the Central District.”

“Our team is excited to have completed this phase of infrastructure construction in the Pulaski community,” said Joey Garner, President and CEO of TEC. “Those businesses and residents deserve the gold standard in connectivity and the benefits that come with that, adding vital convenience to their everyday lives.”